Spokesman denies new delay in 'Spider-Man'

"Spider-Man, Turn Off the Dark" remains on schedule to open March 15, a spokesman for the production said Sunday, denying a published report it may be postponed a sixth time, to as late as June.

Spokesman Rick Miramontez also shot down reports of an "invitation only" performance and gala on March 15.

"The opening night remains scheduled for March 15," Miramontez said.

The record-breaking, rule-breaking, bone-breaking megamusical has run 90 full-price, work-in-progress previews since Nov. 28. Since the cutoff for the Tony Awards is April 28, a delay until June would make the popular show ineligible. On the other hand, the postponement could also avoid the embarrassment of potentially getting few or no nominations.

The New York Times reported yesterday that an announcement could come this week if the show is again delayed.

In one week, the show will pass the preview record set in 1969 by Jackie Mason's "A Teaspoon Every Four Hours," which immediately closed after reviews. Spidey has already surpassed the infamous "Nick and Nora," which ran 71 previews in 1991 and closed a week after the reviews.

Most major critics bought their own tickets and reviewed "Spider-Man" after its previous scheduled opening date, Feb. 7. Despite clobbering notices, the show, directed by Julie Taymor with music by Bono and The Edge, has regularly grossed in the weekly top five.

Review invitations have not yet been sent out for March 15, which, inside the company, is said jokingly to be called the "hopening."