‘Springsteen on Broadway’ starts digital lottery system

Like “Hamilton” and other hot-ticket Broadway shows, the Bruce Springsteen solo outing “Springsteen on Broadway” has initiated a digital lottery system for a limited number of seats per performance.

The producers and the digital-lottery company Lucky Seat announced Thursday that beginning with the first preview Tuesday, 26 tickets will be available per show at $75 each, with a limit of two tickets per winner. Lottery entries will be permitted up to a week before any given show, with drawings occurring 24 hours before the performance.

Registration at luckyseat.com/springsteen-broadway opened Thursday.

Entry closes at 10 a.m. the day before the performance. Winner and nonwinner notifications will be sent at noon the day prior via email or SMS. Only one entry is permitted per person, and repeated entries and invalid email addresses will be discarded. Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day before the performance using the purchase link and a unique code given in the notification message. Any tickets resold will be void.

The five-day-a-week show, set for the 960-seat Walter Kerr Theatre, will include musical performances by the 20-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, as well as readings from Springsteen’s memoir, “Born to Run.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The official opening is Oct. 12 and the show is scheduled to run through Feb. 3.