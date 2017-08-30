'Springsteen on Broadway' tickets require special code to purchase

Ticketmaster on Wednesday announced that the Bruce Springsteen solo show, “Springsteen on Broadway,” which had been announced to run Oct. 3 to Nov. 26, has been extended 10 weeks, to Feb. 3.

Tickets had gone on sale Monday morning via the company’s Verified Fan service, in which potential ticket-buyers had preregistered for a chance to receive a code, which would allow them to buy two tickets. Remaining registrants were placed on standby.

Ticketmaster immediately faced criticism for planning to open registration to new potential buyers on Sept. 7. “So …you’re letting people who didn’t register the first time cut in line? That doesn’t seem fair,” wrote one person on the company’s Twitter page. “Do the right thing and give priority to those who were initially put on standby,” wrote another. Ticketmaster subsequently announced that those currently registered do not have to re-register.

Despite Ticketmaster’s precaution to attempt to avoid bots and others from buying blocs of tickets for resale, the secondary market soon offered ticket prices as high as $7,500, Variety reported.

The five-day-a-week show, set for the 960-seat Walter Kerr Theatre, will include both song performances and readings from his memoir, “Born to Run.” Previews begin Oct. 3, with the official opening on Oct. 12.