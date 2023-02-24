'Wicked's Stephen Schwartz, Kristin Chenoweth reunite for 'Versailles'

That "Wicked" duo of Stephen Schwartz and Kristin Chenoweth are getting ready to do some magic once again.

Schwartz, the Roslyn Heights native who penned the songs for the Tony Award-winning smash, and Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in 2003 on Broadway, are working together on a new musical called "The Queen of Versailles" based on the 2012 documentary about beauty queen and socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel.

Like the film, the musical will deal with her life as she and her husband, David “The Timeshare King” Siegel, begin construction on their Florida mansion inspired by France's Palace of Versailles — that is, until their fortune is wiped by the recession of 2008.

The musical will have an industry reading in New York City on March 24 in preparation for an out-of-town tryout. Further developments will be announced at a later date.

In addition to "Wicked," Schwartz, 74, has worked on the songs for such hits as "Godspell," "Pippin" and "Children of Eden." He also won an Oscar for his song "When You Believe" from the 1998 animated film :The Prince of Egypt."

Chenoweth, 54, has starred in numerous other Broadway shows, including "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," for which she won a Tony as Sally; "The Apple Tree"; "Promises, Promises"; and "On the Twentieth Century." She also won an Emmy in 2009 for her work the ABC series "Pushing Daisies."

The show will be helmed by Michael Arden, director of the Broadway revival of "Parade," which opens March 16.