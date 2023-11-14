Steve Carell to make his Broadway debut in 'Uncle Vanya' next spring

"The Office" star Steve Carell will make his Broadway debut playing the title character in a revival of Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya.” The production at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater will begin previews April 2 and open April 24.

The cast also includes William Jackson Harper (“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”) as Astrov and Alfred Molina (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”) as Alexander Serabryakov. The ensemble features Alison Pill as Sonya, Mia Katigbak as Marina, and Tony Award winners Anika Noni Rose and Jayne Houdyshell as Yelena and Mama Voinitski.

The plot has Sonya (Pill) and her uncle Vanya (Carell) living on a family farm in isolation, only to have their lives disrupted when Sonya’s sick father (Molina) and his charismatic wife (Rose) move in. Chekhov's play, first mounted in 1899, has been performed on Broadway 10 previous times. This revival is based on a new translation by Heidi Schreck ("What the Constitution Means to Me”).

In addition to playing the clueless Dunder Mifflin boss Michael Scott on "The Office" (2005-11, 2013) Carell has appeared in the movies “Anchorman” and “Foxcatcher” as well as the streaming series "The Patient" and "The Morning Show."