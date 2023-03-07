Steve Guttenberg to star in his own play at Sag Harbor's Bay Street

Those who've followed Steve Guttenberg's career religiously will be excited to learn that Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor will be home to the Long Island premiere of "Tales From the Guttenberg Bible," a play written by and starring the North Massapequa native, from Aug. 1-20.

The show is based on Guttenberg's 2012 memoir about his journey from Long Island to Hollywood, including stories on how he broke into the lot at Paramount Pictures; his work on films like "Cocoon," and his encounters with celebrities from Kevin Bacon to Merv Griffin.

“This story has been swirling around my brain for years and I’ve gotten it out in pieces but now I feel the tale must be told. My aim is to entertain and for people to learn what an actor really does to break in, break out and grab opportunity when the door opens,” Guttenberg said in a statement. “It’s a Valentine to my family, friends, and Hollywood."

"Tales From the Guttenberg Bible," which will have its world premiere at George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, New Jersey, from April 25 to May 21, features four other actors who play more than 90 characters.

The show will wrap up Bay Street's main stage season, which also includes the world premiere of the science-themed musical "Double Helix" (May 30-June 18) and the classic thriller "Dial M for Murder" (June 27-July 23). Tickets for all three shows can be purchased by calling 631-725-9500 or by visiting baystreet.org.

