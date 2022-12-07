'Stomp' set to close after 28 years

"Stomp," the Off-Broadway show of kinetically percussive rhythm that has been synonymous with the East Village for decades and has played in more than 40 countries, is closing on Jan. 8.

The production opened Feb. 27, 1994, after 13 previews, and was dark from March 2020 to July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With an eight-member troupe that uses no percussion instruments but rather everyday items to create its musical cacophony, "Stomp" won a Drama Desk Award for "Unique Theatrical Experience" and a Special Citation Obie Award.

“We are so proud that the East Village and the Orpheum Theatre has been 'Stomp’s' home for so many wonderful years and want to thank our producers and our amazing cast, crew and front-of-house staff, all of whom have worked so hard for so long to make the show such a success,” creators Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas said in a statement. “They have always given 100% to every audience, from the very beginning in 1994 to the post-lockdown audiences of 2022. We want to thank everyone involved for such an incredible New York run.”

When it closes, “Stomp" will have played 11,472 regular performances.