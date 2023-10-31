Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit to star in 'Sweeney Todd' on Broadway

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster are about to take up residence on Fleet Street. On Tuesday it was announced that the two Tony Award winners will replace Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford in the hit Broadway revival of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" beginning Feb. 9.

Tveit will take on the title role of the murderous London barber, while Foster will play bake shop owner Mrs. Lovett, who teams with Todd in supplying the main ingredient for her meat pies. Their 12-week engagement at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre runs through May 5. For tickets, go to Broadwaydirect.com.

"Sweeney Todd," which features songs by Stephen Sondheim, originally opened on Broadway in March 1979 and starred Len Cariou as Todd and Angela Lansbury as Mrs. Lovett. That version ran for 557 performances and earned eight Tonys including awards for best musical and for the performances of the two leads.

The revival, which opened in March, received nominated in eight Tony categories, including best musical revival and lead actor and actress. Its only wins were for lighting design and sound design.