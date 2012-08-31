Taymor, 'Spider-Man' producers settle lawsuit

Taymor, 'Spider-Man' producers settle lawsuitProducers of Broadway's "Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark" and its ousted visionary Julie Taymor have reached a deal to end their legal battle, amNY reports. Taymor, 59, and the producers for the $75 million spectacle "reached an agreement in principle," U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said in the order, giving no further details of the agreement. Taymor and the show have been tangled in court fights since Taymor, who wrote the musical's book, sued the producers in November for "unauthorized and unlawful use" of her copyrighted material in the show after she got the hook and was replaced by Philip McKinley. Attorneys for both sides didn't return requests for comment.