'The Cher Show' to offer $30 tickets to lottery winners

Lottery fever is everywhere these days, including on/ Broadway. On Wednesday, producers of "The Cher Show" announced that a digital lottery will take place before each performance with a limited quantity of $30 tickets made available to the lucky winners. The first lottery will start at 8 a.m. Thursday for that night's preview. The show officially opens Dec. 3.

For evening performances, the lottery begins at 8 a.m. on the day of the show and closes at 2 p.m. For matinees, lottery times are 8 p.m. the previous night through 9 a.m. the next morning. Winners will have 60 minutes to pay for their tickets online. For more information, go to lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/cher.

Like "Summer," the Broadway hit about singer Donna Summer that opened in April, "The Cher Show" will feature three actresses playing the pop diva and Oscar winner at various stages of her life. In addition to featuring 35 of the singer's hits, a highlight of "The Cher Show" is sure to be the costumes by Bob Mackie, who has been designing Cher's glitzy outfits for more than four decades.