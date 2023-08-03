'The Notebook' coming to Broadway as a musical

Romantic Sparks will fly on Broadway next spring when a musical version of "The Notebook" opens at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Based on the 1996 bestselling novel "The Notebook" by Nicholas Sparks — which was then made into a popular 2004 movie starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams — the new musical is set to begin previews on Feb. 6 before officially opening on March 14. Indie singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson will write the music and lyrics and Bekah Brunstetter, a writer and producer on NBC's "This Is Us," will pen the book. Casting will be announced at a later time.

"The Notebook" follows the decadeslong love story between a mill worker named Noah and socialite Allie and the societal obstacles they encounter. The show has its world premiere at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater last fall.

Tickets go on sale beginning Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. (American Express card members will have access to a presale from 10 a.m. Sept. 12 through 9:59 a.m. Sept. 19 as well as during the Audience Rewards members presale from 10 a.m. Sept. 19 through 9:59 a.m. Sept. 22.)

For additional information, visit notebookmusical.com.