‘Valley of the Dolls’ gets a poetry reading riff, ‘Descent of the Dolls,’ at Guild Hall

Guild Hall is about to take some poetic license with “Valley of the Dolls.”

“Descent of the Dolls,” a book of poetry inspired by the 1967 camp movie classic starring Patty Duke, Barbara Parkins and Sharon Tate as three women seduced by men, drugs and Hollywood, will be presented as a staged reading at the East Hampton theater on Sept. 12. Jeffery Conway, Gillian McCain and David Trinidad, who penned the poems, will read as clips from the movie play throughout the program.

Think of the event as Dante meets Jacqueline Susann, author of “Valley of the Dolls,” which has sold more than 31 million copies since it came out in 1966. “Descent of the Dolls” is written entirely in cantos, and features odes to the characters as well as the real-life actors from the film — a whole section is devoted to “Valley” girl Duke’s pop music efforts. There are also references to Joan Crawford, Allen Ginsberg and “The Andy Griffith Show.” Valley Stream even pops up.

The event is free, but reservations are required. To reserve a spot, go to give.guildhall.org/JDTLab or call 631-324-0806.