'Wicked' to become 4th longest-running Broadway show

Ding dong, the witch is still alive and stronger than ever.

On Tuesday, the musical smash "Wicked" will play its 7,486th performance and will surpass "Cats" as the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history. The only shows that have run longer are "The Phantom of the Opera," which will have played 13,981 performances when it closes April 16; "Chicago" with 10,321, and "The Lion King" with 9,936.

"Wicked," which will celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall, is based on Gregory Maguire's bestselling novel that takes place before "The Wizard of Oz" and recounts the unlikely friendship at Shiz University between Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda. The show opened on Oct. 30, 2003, with Syosset's Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda. Stephen Schwartz, who grew up in Roslyn Heights, wrote the music and lyrics for the songs, which include the power ballad "Defying Gravity."

"Wicked" went on to win three Tony Awards in 2004, including one for Menzel as best actress in a musical.

In addition to the Broadway production, "Wicked" has enjoyed successful runs in Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as two North American tours. The London production of "Wicked" is in its 17th year.