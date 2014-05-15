Tom Hardy to star in Kathryn Bigelow's 'The True American'

Kathryn Bigelow, the filmmaker behind "The Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty," will team up with actor Tom Hardy for her next politically-charged project, "The True American."

The film is based on Anand Giridharadas' nonfiction book, subtitled "Murder & Mercy in Texas," about Mark Stroman, who killed two men and injured a third at a Dallas convenience store in late 2001. Stroman claimed that he was targeting Middle Eastern men in retaliation for 9/11, though his victims all turned out to be South Asian.

"The True American" will follow the aftermath of Stroman's attack and its lone survivor, Raisuddin Bhuiyan, a Bangladesh Air Force veteran. A news release from Annapurna Pictures describes the film as "a richly detailed, affecting account of two men bound, as it turns out, by more than just an act of violence."

Stroman was sentenced to death in the state of Texas, but it was Bhuiyan who sued to stop the execution, saying his Muslim beliefs required him to forgive his attacker. Bhuiyan's suit was not successful, and Stroman was put to death in the summer of 2011. On his deathbed, Stroman described himself as "a proud American, Texas loud, Texas proud."

Hardy, an intense British actor, has not been officially announced as the film's lead. His credits include such acclaimed films as "Bronson," "Inception" and the recent release "Locke," in which he is the only actor. He is also set to play Elton John in the biopic "Rocket Man."