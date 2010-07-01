Tori Spelling's husband injured in motorcycle accident

Tori Spelling's husband Dean McDermott is being treated for a punctured and collapsed lung after a motorcycle accident.

Publicist Meghan Prophet says McDermott will remain in intensive care "for a few more days" but is expected to make a full recovery, The Associated Press reports.

The reality star, 43, was injured dirt-biking with pals Tuesday.

"He's in a lot of pain," Spelling, 37, told People magazine. She's been by her husband's side since the accident - his second on a cycle this year. "He's taking this as a sign and realizing family is too important to risk his life."

McDermott and Spelling - who recently renewed their wedding vows - star in the Oxygen reality show "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood."

Spelling, whose new book, "uncharted terriTORI," just came out, told People how she found out. "His friend called me and said he was in the ER," she says. "He didn't want to scare me so he just said he had a crash and that they were X-raying him."

Spelling told the magazine that she was angry, at first, that he was out biking and crashed.

"But when I showed up and saw him lying there, and they told me they were admitting him to ICU with a collapsed lung, my heart dropped. My biggest fear had come true," she said.

On his Facebook page, McDermott thanked fans "for the well wishes. A collapsed lung is no fun, and is a lengthy heal. Feeling pretty bad today. Day 2 is always the worst."

The couple has two kids, Liam, 3, and Stella, 2.