Tracy Morgan a Fashion Week first-timer, front row at Badgley Mischka

Tracy Morgan sat front row at the Badgley Mischka show Tuesday morning with fiancée Megan Wollover; she dressed in a creamy, fitted frock with gold insets by the designers, he in blue brocade and lots of big bling.

“I like to keep it icy for my lady,” he said referring to his megawatt diamond bracelet and big pendant.

How many fashion shows to date for Morgan? “One, this one,” said Wollover, who wears the brand a lot, holding up one finger.

“I did it for my lady, she said I’d like it,” Morgan said.

And? “So far so good. I’m a comedian and we like to have fun.”