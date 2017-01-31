5 TV shows set in Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI

With Super Bowl LI taking place Sunday in Houston, here’s a look at five TV shows that have been set in that Texas city (or thereabouts):

JUDD FOR THE DEFENSE (ABC, 1967-69) Carl Betz (“The Donna Reed Show”) starred in this legal drama as Clinton Judd, a flamboyant, Houston-based lawyer reportedly based on controversial attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Percy Foreman.

CUTTER TO HOUSTON (CBS, 1983) This obscure medical drama starring Shelley Hack and Alec Baldwin was actually set in a rural hospital 60 miles from Houston. But the doctors were in constant communication with a big medical center in Houston to help solve problems that were too complex for their small facility to handle.

HOUSTON KNIGHTS (CBS, 1987-88) Cop drama focused on two very different Houston PD partners: former Chicago cop Joey LaFiamma (Michael Paré), who is transferred to Houston after he kills a mobster and has a contract put out on him, and Levon Lundy (Michael Beck), the laid-back grandson of a Texas Ranger.

REBA (WB/CW, 2001-07) Country singer Reba McEntire starred in the most successful show set in Houston. She played Reba Hart, a single mother (and grandmother) dealing with a host of problems.

BROTHERS (Fox, 2009) In this sitcom, Michael Strahan played a former NFL player living large in Manhattan who has to reluctantly return home to Houston to help his estranged brother (Daryl “Chill” Mitchell), who had been paralyzed in a car accident.