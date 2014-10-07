Cable network pulls re-runs of '7th Heaven' after allegations

If you're going to Up TV Network to watch re-runs of "7th Heaven," keep on going.

In an unusual move, the network has pulled the show following a report on TMZ Tuesday morning that "Heaven" star Stephen Collins had become the target of an NYPD investigation involving child molestation charges.

Here's the full statement from Up (which is Ch. 175 on Optimum).

"As a top family-friendly network, we are deeply concerned for the families that are potentially affected by these disturbing allegations surrounding actor Stephen Collins. ‘7th Heaven’ has been a beloved family show and a fan-favorite on our network. We have made the decision to remove the series from our schedule effective at 5 p.m. ET today. We will continue to monitor the situation and listen carefully to our viewers. Replacing '7th Heaven' tonight will be 'Supernanny,' a series dedicated to bringing families together."

TV Guide Network is also reported to have pulled episodes of the old WB Network series, which originally aired from 1996 to 2007.

The Associated Press, meanwhile, moved this late Tuesday:

New York police confirmed Tuesday they have an open investigation into allegations the actor molested a teenage girl in the early 1970s. New York Police Department spokesman Stephen David said the complaint was filed in 2012 accusing Collins of forcing a then-14-year-old girl to commit a lewd act in the actor's Manhattan apartment in 1972. David says the case remains open and is being handled by Special Victims Division detectives, but no charges have been filed. Prosecutors will make a determination about whether any charges should be pursued. Collins' lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, and talent agent, Mark Teitelbaum, did not return messages seeking comment Tuesday. Hollywood trade publications reported Tuesday that Collins lost a role in the film "Ted 2" and resigned his position from the acting guild SAG-AFTRA. Pamela Greenwalt, a spokeswoman for SAG-AFTRA, declined comment on Collins' departure from its national board. The actor's name had been removed from lists of current board membership by Tuesday afternoon. The actor's estranged wife, Faye Grant, wrote in a sworn court declaration in Los Angeles last year that her husband had disclosed he molested at least three young girls.