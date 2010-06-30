A trio of Independence Day extravaganzas

Television usually marks the United States' birthday in a big way, and this Independence Day is no different. Among the specials airing Sunday are three that have become annual staples.

Tween superstar Justin Bieber will be in New York for NBC's telecast of "The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular" (9 p.m. on NBC / 4), hosted by Nick Cannon of "America's Got Talent." Country music force Toby Keith goes a bit farther east to join the Keith Lockhart-conducted orchestra for "The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular" (10 p.m. on CBS / 2), hosted by late-night star Craig Ferguson. And PBS' annual "A Capitol Fourth" (8 p.m. on WNET / 13; 9:30 p.m. on WLIW / 21), hosted this year by Jimmy Smits, returns for its 30th year.

BIEBER FEVER "I've been looking forward to this for the past couple of years," Canadian-born Bieber says of the NBC event that is likely to have him performing "Baby," his top hit to date. "A lot of my friends in the business have done it, and told me it's a blast, so I'm really excited. It's a big deal for me."

Bieber has many chances to see his fans on his "My World" tour, which will have taken him across the United States and Canada when it ends at Christmas (he plays Madison Square Garden Aug. 31). He's glad to fit in other gigs, like the July 4 concert, though he admits, "I stay more on the music side. I let my manager handle that stuff."

FROM NASHVILLE TO BOSTON Being backed by a full orchestra on the CBS telecast will be a big deal for Keith. "I've done that a couple of times," he says. "The last was the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo, Norway, in December. It's neat to hear your music played by a symphony. It's so big, and there's so much instrumentation going on. Because of the other entertainment avenues there are today, many people wouldn't take the time to go to a symphony concert - but if you go one time, you realize how great it is. It's such a team effort; it's just a beautiful thing to hear when it's done live."

D.C. DOINGS Another noteworthy Fourth of July show is PBS' "A Capitol Fourth" from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Performers include Gladys Knight, David Archuleta (who'll sing the national anthem), Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, John Schneider and classical pianist Lang Lang and the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Jack Everly. McEntire will be honored with the National Artistic Achievement Award.