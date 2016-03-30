Aaron Sorkin’s ‘A Few Good Men’ to air live on NBC

Aaron Sorkin will adapt his play “A Few Good Men” for a live NBC production next year.

The network said Wednesday that the legal drama about two U.S. Marines on trial for killing a comrade will air in early 2017. No cast was announced.

This will be NBC’s first live drama since beginning a string of live musicals in 2013 with “The Sound of Music.”

“A Few Good Men” played 497 performances and 15 previews at the Music Box Theatre from November 1989 to January 1991, and was adapted into a 1992 film starring Jack Nicholson, Tom Cruise and Demi Moore. Sorkin, who also wrote the 2007 Broadway play “The Farnsworth Invention,” created NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning best drama series “The West Wing.”