ABC's '20/20' airing two-hour edition on Long Island serial killings

The ABC newsmagazine “20/20” will examine the Long Island serial killer case in a two-hour edition airing Friday at 9:01 p.m.

The program will include interviews with three former top Suffolk County officials (ex-acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron, ex-District Attorney Timothy Sini and ex-Police commissioner Geraldine Hart) as well as with people who knew two of the sex worker victims: Alex Diaz, the live-in boyfriend of Shannan Gilbert, and Sara Karnes, one of the last people to see Maureen Brainard-Barnes alive, and who received a taunting phone call after her disappearance. Diaz has spoken with the media sporadically since 2010, when Gilbert disappeared, and has appeared as a true-crime podcast guest in recent years. Karnes, an office mate of Brainard-Barnes at a telemarketing company, had described the phone call in a 2016 People magazine article. The special, reported by Deborah Roberts, also includes interviews with family members of the victims, current Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and others.

Ten victims of suspected serial killings were found on Oak Beach, Gilgo Beach and elsewhere on Long Island during the course of the nearly 13-year investigation. Massapequa Park’s Rex A. Heuermann, who turns 60 on Wednesday, was arrested on July 13 and charged with the murders of victims Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello. He has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say he is also the prime suspect in the killing of Brainard-Barnes.