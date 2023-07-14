Gilgo Beach serial killings: Rex Heuermann charged with 3 murders

This story was reported by John Asbury, Robert Brodsky, Anthony M. DeStefano, Nicole Fuller, Michael O'Keeffe, Grant Parpan and John Valenti . It was written by Fuller .

The Massapequa Park architect who was charged Friday in the long-unsolved Gilgo Beach case with first-degree murder in the killings of three sex workers over a decade ago, was branded by a top law enforcement official as a "demon" and "predator" after a Suffolk County judge ordered him held without bail. Rex A. Heuermann, 59, pleaded not guilty to three counts each of first and second-degree murder relating to the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello during his arraignment in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead Friday, according to a 32-page bail application filed by prosecutors. “Rex Heurerman is a demon that walks among us, a predator that ruined families," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison, at a news conference Friday afternoon. State Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro said he was denying bail due to "the extreme depravity of the allegations." Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney told the judge police made the arrest while the investigation was ongoing due to a concern Heuermann, who owns houses in South Carolina and Las Vegas, might flee the area and because he's viewed as an "ongoing danger." Tierney, who handled the arraignment personally, said Heuermann used seven burner phones over the years to make more than 200 searches about the Gilgo Beach investigation and family members of the victims, including siblings and offspring. Tierney said the seventh burner phone was recovered during Thursday's arrest. His Chevrolet Avalanche has been recovered by FBI investigators in South Carolina. He’s due back before Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei, who will handle the case, on Aug. 1. Speaking with reporters outside the courthouse, defense attorney Michael J. Brown of Central Islip said the case against his client is "extremely circumstantial in nature." "I can tell you what he did say as he was in tears was, 'I didn't do this,'" Brown said. "Everyone is presumed innocent in our country." "The District Attorney is a very competent prosecutor," Brown said. "He outlined what he thinks he can prove, to me it was very circumstantial." Investigators said they linked Heuerman to Waterman’s body through DNA, according to a detailed account in the bail application. A hair found at the “bottom of the burlap” bag that Waterman’s body was wrapped in, according to authorities, was linked to Heuerman after investigators surveilling him “observed and recovered” a pizza box allegedly thrown in a garbage can in front of 385 5th Avenue in Manhattan. “While 99.96% of the North American population can be excluded from the MALE HAIR ON WATERMAN, it is significant that Defendant Heuermann cannot be excluded from the male hair recovered near the “bottom of the burlap” utilized to restrain and transport Megan Waterman’s naked and deceased body,” the document said. Additionally, investigators said they found human hair belonging to a woman believed to be Heuermann’s wife on or near the bodies of the victims. Investigators said Costello was bound by three pieces of clear or white duct tape and the hair was round on a piece of the tape near Costello’s head inside the burlap wrapping. Waterman’s body was also bound by clear or white duct tape and two female human hairs were recovered, one “from outside the head area” and the other from “the tape of the head area,” the document said. Investigators said Maureen Brainard-Barnes, the first of the four Gilgo Beach victims whose bodies were discovered, was restrained by three leather belts, one of which was utilized to tie Barnes’ feet, ankle and legs together. A female human hair was recovered from buckle of one of the belts, authorities said. While Heuermann has not been charged in her death, police said he is the prime suspect in the killing of Brainard-Barnes. “As such, it is likely that the burlap, tape, vehicle(s) or other instrumentalities utilized in furtherance of these murders came from Defendant Heuermann’s residence, where his wife also resides, or was transferred from his clothing,” prosecutors wrote, pointing out that Heuermann’s wife was out of town when the victims went missing. A key breakthrough in the case came in March 2022, when investigators connected Heuermann to a Chevrolet Avalanche a witness had identified as the vehicle believed to be driven by Costello's killer, prosecutors said. The discovery led police to cell phone billing records and cell site locations tying him to more victims. Those records included burner cell phones used to arrange meetings with three victims and taunting calls made to a relative of Barthelemy. Prosecutors also said travel records show Heuermann's wife was out of town during the disappearances of Barthelemy, Waterman and Costello in 2009 and 2010. Prosecutors also said they found "recent sadistic and child pornography searches" on his burner phones, according to the bail application. Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said the arrest was made by members of the Gilgo Beach task force at around 8:30 p.m. at 35th Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan before the suspect was transported to police headquarters in Yaphank. “He is currently in custody at this time,” Harrison said of the suspect, whom he did not identify, during a seven-minute news conference at the corner of First and Michigan avenues in Massapequa Park late Friday morning with police and county officials. “The case is in grand jury. We expect an indictment later on this afternoon.” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said his 12-year tenure in office has centered around bringing closure to the families affected by the murders. “The message to the public is we never stopped working on this case,” Bellone said. “There are Suffolk police officers who started working on this case that have retired. Their efforts, their dedication has never stopped putting more resources into this case … But the work is not done here. But this is a major step forward in achieving the goal that we have had from the beginning. And that is to bring closure to these families and to bring justice to the victims.” At 12:40 p.m., law enforcement towed a black Chevy Avalanche from the driveway of the suspect’s home. Heuermann’s wife declined to comment to a Newsday reporter outside the courtroom Friday morning. “Please leave me alone. I will not be saying anything,” she said after identifying herself as his wife to court personnel. Gov. Kathy Hochul noted the arrest during an unrelated appearance Friday at Jones Beach. “I know there’s a community out there, that as the facts unfold will be sleeping well tonight and families will be able to sleep easier,” Hochul said. "And a lot of families whose lives been turned upside down, always wondering, questioning if the perpetrator will be brought to justice. Yes, the day has finally come, that someone so deprived of heart who would kill young individuals in the prime of their lives would finally be brought to justice.” She praised the task force, the FBI, Suffolk police, the district attorney’s office, sheriff and state police Troop L, who she noted played a key role in securing evidence in the case. Hochul held a moment of silence for the victims with officials including Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and County Executive Bruce Blakeman. “This is a day that has been a long time coming and hopefully it will bring peace to the families and peace that’s long overdue,” Hochul said. Officials have scheduled a news conference for Friday at 4 p.m. to brief the media on details of the case. On the quiet, flag-lined streets of Massapequa Park, crowds of interested neighbors gathered next to a large media presence as news of the arrest circulated through the community early Friday. Police tape blocked large portions of First Avenue where federal, state and local law enforcement from Nassau and Suffolk conducted a search of a home on the block. "It's a shocker," said Massapequa Park resident Richard Harmon. "It's a real eye opener. Living here for 29 years, this is the worst case I've ever seen … Nobody suspected this." Many local residents gossiped among themselves, often hoisting cellphone cameras high in the air to try and capture the surreal scene. At one point, the sky opened with rain, sending dozens of neighbors running back into their homes. Cheryl Lombardi, a longtime resident of Massapequa Park, said the house searched by police was never maintained and stuck out among the homes on the block with well-manicured lawns and carefully trimmed bushes. "It's a little scary," she said. "Every time we walked past the house we'd ask 'Why didn't they fix this house up?' " Michael McManus, a Massapequa Park resident who lives near the house in question, co-hosts a Gilgo serial killer podcast and has closely monitored the case during the past decade. "I'm very happy for the families," he said, crediting Harrison for the increased focus and intensity of the investigation in recent years. "But the fact that it's in this exact town is kind of alarming." Four sets of human remains were found in December 2010 while Suffolk police searched for Jersey City, New Jersey-based sex worker Shannan Gilbert, who went missing on May 1 of that year in Oak Beach. An officer and a cadaver dog conducting a "routine exercise," found a set of badly decomposed remains on Dec. 11, 2010. Two days later, the remains of three more women were discovered, wrapped in burlap sacks, all near one another in the thick vegetation north of Ocean Parkway. Six more sets of remains were found eventually as detectives searched the area along the Ocean Parkway. The 10 are known collectively as the Gilgo Beach homicide victims. Gilbert’s remains were not found until the following December and authorities have said they don't believe Gilbert is a homicide victim. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause and manner of Gilbert’s death undetermined. The first victim found was Brainard-Barnes, 25, of Norwich, Connecticut, who was last seen alive in Manhattan on July 9, 2007. Police identified the other victims as Waterman, 22, of Scarborough, Maine, who disappeared on June 6, 2010, after traveling to Long Island to meet clients; Barthelemy, 24, of the Bronx; and Costello, 27, of North Babylon, who was last seen alive Sept. 2, 2010, in North Babylon. She was never reported missing. By March 2011, police had expanded the search area into Nassau County and ultimately found another six victims, including the partial skeletal remains of Jessica Taylor, found near Gilgo Beach on March 29, 2011. Some of the partial remains matched body parts found dating back to the 1990s and early 2000s. Some of Taylor's remains had also been found in Manorville in 2003. Suffolk police found more remains at Jones Beach on April 11, 2011, identified initially by investigators only as Jane Doe No. 3. Those were later linked by investigators to the remains of a child, Baby Doe, a girl between the age of 1 and 4 whose remains were found near Cedar Beach on April 4, 2011, near those of a man dressed in women’s clothing. A hiker had discovered Jane Doe No. 3’s torso in 1997 at Hempstead Lake State Park in Rockville Centre. It was stuffed into a large, black garbage bag that had been placed in a plastic container and dumped in the woods, police have said. The woman, whom police referred to as Peaches because of a tattoo of the fruit she had on her chest, was the mother of the child, according to investigators. In 2020, a flurry of activity occurred in the investigation under then-Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart, a former FBI official. In January 2020, Suffolk County police released an image of a black leather belt believed to have been handled by a potential suspect in the Gilgo Beach killings. The belt, embossed with the letters WH or HM, was found about nine years ago at one of the crime scenes along the parkway. Hart called it a "significant piece of evidence." Suffolk police announced in May 2020 it had positively identified remains that were found on Gilgo Beach in 2011 and in Manorville in 2000 as Valerie Mack. The remains, which were previously identified as Jane Doe No. 6, were found near a Manorville sump discharge basin on Nov. 19, 2000, in a heavily wooded area about a half-mile west of Halsey Manor Road and north of the Long Island Expressway, police have said, but it wasn't until police found other parts of Jane Doe No. 6's body off Ocean Parkway on April 4, 2011 that her killing was linked to the others. Last year, police released the 21-minute 911 call that Gilbert made to State Police during the early morning of May 1, 2010. Gilbert said, "There's somebody after me," but Suffolk police reiterated their belief that the death of the Jersey City sex worker was likely accidental. The investigation was initially hobbled by law enforcement infighting. Former Police Commissioner Richard Dormer, who led the investigation in its early days, theorized that a single serial killer was responsible for all the bodies. But then-Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota, now serving a 5-year federal prison sentence on unrelated corruption charges, contradicted the late Dormer, saying it was likely more than one killer. Spota then did a sit-down interview with Newsday to say Dormer’s comments could hurt law enforcement’s efforts to secure a conviction in the case." Surely the homicide detectives and the prosecutors are going to be challenged by any decent … defense attorney," he said in 2011. "That's why we try to keep these theories to ourselves." Infighting continued under the administration of Suffolk Police Chief James Burke and Police Commissioner Edward Webber. Burke, under investigation by the FBI on suspicion he beat a handcuffed suspect in a police precinct and orchestrated a cover-up, iced out the FBI from Suffolk police investigations, including Gilgo. When then-Police Commissioner Timothy Sini joined the police department in 2015, he brought the FBI back into the investigation. In 2020, the then-district attorney told Newsday that an analysis of phone records was underway. "There's been very little talk publicly about phone records, and I can tell you that my office is taking the lead on the analysis of the phone records," Sini said then. "We're overlaying other pieces of evidence in this case with those phone records. We have a ton of dots in this case, a ton of different data points, a ton of different pieces of intelligence, a ton of records. There's a lot of evidence, right, we have to connect those dots." In 2021, Harrison, the fifth police commissioner to oversee the investigation, said he would bring "a fresh set of eyes" to the probe. Since then, he has released video images of Gilgo Beach homicide victim Waterman in a Hauppauge hotel just before she disappeared almost 12 years ago and the Gilbert 911 call. Check back for updates on this developing story.

