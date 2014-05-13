ABC's fall lineup = Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes, who had the good sense to create not one ("Grey's Anatomy") but two ("Scandal") hits for ABC, has been handed the keys to the kingdom. She will have three shows on Thursdays -- the third, "How to Get Away with Murder." That may be unprecedented at ABC -- which was once, long ago, controlled by Aaron Spelling. Here's the fall lineup... Descriptions follow:

MONDAY:

8 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

10 p.m. “Castle”

TUESDAY:

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

8 p.m. “Selfie”

8:30 p.m. “Manhattan Love Story”

9 p.m. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

10 p.m. “Forever”

WEDNESDAY:

8 p.m. “The Middle”

8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

9 p.m. “Modern Family”

9:30 p.m. “Black-ish”

10 p.m. “Nashville”

THURSDAY:

8 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

9 p.m. “Scandal”

10 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder”

FRIDAY:

8 p.m. “Last Man Standing”

8:30 p.m. “Cristela”

9 p.m. “Shark Tank”

10 p.m. “20/20”

SATURDAY:

8 p.m. “Saturday Night Football”

SUNDAY:

7 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8 p.m. “Once Upon a Time”

9 p.m. “Resurrection”

10 p.m. “Revenge”

“FOREVER” Doctor Henry Morgan (Ioan Gruffudd), New York City’s star medical examiner, has a secret. He doesn’t just study the dead to solve criminal cases, he does it to solve the mystery that has eluded him for 200 years — the answer to his own inexplicable immortality. This long life has given Henry remarkable observation skills which impresses his new partner, Detective Jo Martinez (Alana De La Garza). Each week, a new case and their budding friendship will reveal layers of Henry’s long and colorful past. Only his best friend and confidant, Abe (Judd Hirsch) knows Henry’s secret. “Forever” also stars Barbara Eve Harris as Lt. Marcia Roark, Donnie Keshawarz as Detective Hanson and Joel David Moore as Lucas.

“HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER” The brilliant, charismatic and seductive Professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) gets entangled with four law students from her class, “How to Get Away with Murder.” Little do they know that they will have to apply what they learned to real life, in this legal thriller from Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, executive producers of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.” “How to Get Away with Murder” also stars Billy Brown as Nate, Alfred Enoch as Wes, Jack Falahee as Conner, Katie Findlay as Rebecca, Aja Naomi King as Michaela, Matt McGorry as Asher, Karla Souza as Laurel, Charlie Weber as Frank and Liza Weil as Bonnie.

“BLACK-ISH” Andre ‘Dre’ Johnson (Anthony Anderson) has a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross), four kids, and a colonial home in the ‘burbs. But has success brought too much assimilation for this black family? With a little help from his dad (Laurence Fishburne), Dre sets out to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family that honors their past while embracing the future. “Black-ish” also stars Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow, Yara Shahidi as Zoey, Marcus Scribner as Andre Jr., Miles Brown as Jack and Marsai Martin as Diane.

“MANHATTAN LOVE STORY” Have you ever wondered what your date was thinking? This romantic comedy exposes the differences between men and women through the unfiltered thoughts, and often contradictory actions, of a new couple who have just begun dating. “Manhattan Love Story” stars Analeigh Tipton as Dana, Jake McDorman as Peter, Nicolas Wright as David, Jade Catta-Preta as Amy, Chloe Wepper as Chloe and Kurt Fuller as William

“SELFIE” “Instafamous” Eliza Dooley (Karen Gillan) has 263,000 followers who hang on to her every post, tweet and selfie. But one lonely day, she has a revelation: being friended is not the same as having actual friends. She asks marketing guru Henry (John Cho) to ‘rebrand’ her self-obsessed reputation and teach her how to connect with people in the real world. Loosely based on “My Fair Lady,” “Selfie” explores the modern struggles of Eliza and Henry, as he tries to teach her how to live life offline -- whether she ‘likes’ it or not. “Selfie” also stars Tim Peper as Ethan, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Charmonique, Allyn Rachel as Bryn and David Harewood as Sam

“CRISTELA” In her sixth year of law school, Cristela (Cristela Alonzo) is finally on the brink of landing her first big (unpaid) internship at a prestigious law firm. The only problem is that her pursuit of success is more ambitious than her traditional Mexican-American family thinks is appropriate. She’s stuck straddling the old culture she’s trying to modernize at home with her working-class family and the modern world she’s trying to embrace in her professional career. “Cristela” also stars Carlos Ponce as Felix, Terri Hoyos as Natalia, Andrew Leeds as Josh and Sam McMurray as Trent.