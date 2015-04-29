ABC's 'Revenge' canceled after four seasons

"Revenge" -- which brought Long Island, or at least a faux one, to prime-time audiences -- is ending after four seasons.

The series finale arrives May 10, according to a report in Entertainment Weekly.

Here's the showrunner statement: “We can officially tell our fans that this will be the end of the story,” says executive producer Sunil Nayar [via EW]. “We’ve been talking to the network, and we all just wanted to make sure that we felt very confident. Now that everybody has seen the finale — which is fabulous — everybody understands that as much as we all adore the show, it has hit exactly the mark it needed to the end. This is the series finale of 'Revenge' that will be airing in a couple weeks.”

"Revenge" -- set mostly in the Hamptons but shot in North Carolina -- had other distinctions besides that Long Island locale: This series helped get ABC, and prime-time TV, back in the soap business after a long absence. "Revenge" was a thriller, with elements of soap, but the general idea was ultimately transposed to both "Scandal" and "How to Get Away With Murder" (and "Empire," for that matter).