Al Roker readmitted to hospital, misses tree lighting

"Today" co-anchor and weather forecaster Al Roker, who was discharged from a hospital on Thanksgiving after a lengthy stay to treat blood clots, has been readmitted, causing him to miss his annual hosting of the Rockefeller Center tree-lighting ceremony Wednesday.

"Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb, 58, announced on the NBC morning show Thursday, "It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but of course we all wish that Al could have been with us. But due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care," she said. "He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him."

Passing along a message from the Queens-born Roker, 68, Kotb added, "Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes."

The "Today" Instagram account posted Thursday morning, "We’re sending our love to @alroker as he returns to the hospital." In the comments, fellow co-host Savannah Guthrie addressed Roker, writing, "We love you the mostest," adding three red-heart emoji.

Prior to that post, on Wednesday evening, one of Al Roker's three children, 24-year-old journalist Leila Roker, had written on Instagram Stories, "Thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out. We really appreciate it." Posts on that platform cycle out after 24 hours.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Al Roker, who for the first time in 27 years also missed NBC's broadcast last week of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, had revealed on Nov. 18 he had been hospitalized for several days.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been," he wrote on social media. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

On Thanksgiving, Roker announced on Instagram he was being discharged. "So much to be #thankful for on the #thanksgiving day," he wrote. "Leaving the hospital and home for #thanksgivingdinner." In an accompanying video of himself walking down a hospital corridor, he added, "Alright. This is my version of the Thanksgiving Day parade. Getting ready to leave the hospital. … "

In November 2020, Roker had undergone successful surgery for prostate cancer. In August of that year he had right-shoulder replacement surgery.