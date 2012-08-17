Al Roker delivers apparent dig at Matt Lauer on 'Today'

Al Roker, the "Today" show's venerable weatherman, appeared to take a dig at co-host Matt Lauer yesterday morning on a live broadcast, evidently taking him to task over the removal of co-host Ann Curry in June.

While interviewing members of America's gold-medal-winning Olympics women's rowing team on the plaza at Rockefeller Center, Lauer asked coxswain Mary Whipple, "The ladies threw you in the water after winning the gold?" a reference to a team tradition. Before she could answer, Lauer quipped, "The tradition here in New York is you throw her in the Hudson River."

After some laughter all around and Lauer congratulating the women, Roker piped in, adding, "Which is different than our tradition, which is to throw one of us under the bus." Following more laughter, Roker appended, "But that's another story." A surprised-seeming Lauer responded, "Mr. Roker," followed by co-host Savannah Guthrie saying the same.

Us Weekly, Vanity Fair and other publications have suggested that Lauer pressured NBC to drop Curry from the "Today" co-anchor slot, which the 15-year veteran of the show had held since June 2011.

A "Today" spokeswoman declined to comment.

When Lauer and Curry were reunited at the London Olympics for the first time since she left the show to become an NBC News correspondent and what the network calls a "Today" anchor-at-large, Curry rebuffed Lauer's attempts at small talk. She responded only with a nod to his saying, "Ann, nice to see you," and made no reply when her segment ended and Lauer said, "Good to see you."