Al Roker off 'Today' again after knee-replacement surgery

“Today” co-anchor and weather forecaster Al Roker, newly released from the hospital after knee-replacement surgery, gave an upbeat update Monday remotely from home on his NBC morning show.

“This one is a little more complicated because it's what they call a revision — it was a replacement of a replacement, so they had to take stuff out, put new stuff in, so it was a bit of a bear,” he told his colleagues on air. Giving kudos to his doctor and the nurses and staff at Manhattan’s Hospital for Special Surgery, the Queens-born Roker, 68, said he faces “three days a week of physical rehab. That’ll go on for a few months. … I’m hoping maybe sometime in the next two weeks to be back” to the “Today” studio in Rockefeller Center.

“We just play it by ear every day, and that’s the thing. And yes, I know,” the energetic anchor assured, “I’m not going to rush back before I have to.” In the meantime, he and his family are “just chilling out, not doing anything” and he is catching up on TV shows including “The Mandalorian” and “Poker Face.”