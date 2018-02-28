Alec Baldwin talk show to debut on ABC after Oscars telecast

Alec Baldwin is coming to ABC and a little bit sooner than expected: His talk show will launch this Sunday following the telecast of the 90th Academy Awards.

In addition, the network announced Tuesday that Baldwin’s talk show, under development since last fall, will kick off with an all-Long Island edition, with first guests Jerry Seinfeld and Kate McKinnon. ABC did not say when or where future episodes will air, but the show title indicates a day: “Sundays with Alec Baldwin.” Late night is the most likely placement.

In a statement, Baldwin, 59, said: “I’m excited about this show and grateful to ABC for taking a chance on me in what is, admittedly, a crowded field. I’ve enjoyed doing my podcast for WNYC and look forward to the challenge of doing a show on camera.”

The Hollywood Reporter in December reported that Baldwin’s show would be “based” on his WNYC radio show and podcast, “Here’s the Thing” — an occasionally rambling and well-regarded interview program that covers his various interests, from classical music to politics.

Channing Dungey, ABC Entertainment chief, said in a statement, “When we shot the pilot, we knew immediately we had something special that we couldn’t wait to share. We are excited to be working on a series that showcases Alec as one of today’s most compelling conversationalists and highlights the type of intimate discussions that he has captured on his podcast for years.”

Baldwin will presumably continue playing President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.” He’s also been tied to ABC over the past few years, notably with his summer game show, “Match Game.” This is his first TV talk show since 2013’s short-lived MSNBC venture. Per ABC, Sunday’s episode with Seinfeld will be about “the current social and political climate,” while he and McKinnon will discuss “SNL” and “the cast of characters that have made her a household name.”