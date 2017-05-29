Alex Rodriguez signs ABC News deal, reports say

Retired Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez reportedly has signed on with ABC News as a regular contributor.

Us Weekly said Sunday that a representative for the power-hitting former third baseman had confirmed the deal. Neither Rodriguez, 41, nor ABC has commented.

Deadline.com, citing an anonymous source, added that Rodriguez, who retired in August, would make occasional appearances on programs including “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight” and “Nightline.”

Two weeks ago, ABC announced that Rodriguez would appear on the network’s reality show “Shark Tank” as a guest investor. He is CEO of A-Rod Corp., a private holding company involved in real estate and construction, fitness centers and automotive dealerships.

Rodriguez’s off-field experience as a TV personality includes co-hosting an episode of “Live with Kelly” alongside Kelly Ripa in November, helping to interview five-time Oscar-nominee Amy Adams and leftfielder/catcher Kyle Schwarber of the World Series-champion Chicago Cubs. He also served as a guest host March 31 on ABC’s women-oriented daytime panel-discussion show “The View.” He took the opportunity to confirm his speculated romance with singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, 47, saying when directly questioned, “It’s obvious. We’ve been having a great time . . . she’s an amazing, amazing girl, one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met, and she’s an incredible mother.”

That same month Rodriguez signed a multiyear deal with Fox Sports to appear full time as Major League Baseball analyst. He had worked with the network during the 2016 postseason and had been a guest sportscaster on the 2015 World Series.

Additionally, CNBC said in January that it had ordered a reality-show pilot with the working title “Back in the Game,” in which host Rodriguez and others would mentor former pro athletes in financial distress, helping them toward second-chance employment.

Among his other accomplishments during his 22 MLB seasons, Rodriguez became the youngest player to hit 500 home runs.