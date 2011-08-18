'All My Children' stars coming to Westbury

"All My Children" aficionados will share a collective hankie when the long-running ABC soap ends Sept. 23. To lessen the grief of that painful goodbye, fans will be able to get up close and personal with some of the residents of Pine Valley, Pa.

"A Tribute to Pine Valley" comes to the NYCB Theatre at Westbury Oct. 27 with participating "AMC" cast members Walt Willey (Jackson), Cameron Mathison (Ryan), Michael E. Knight (Tad), Vincent Irizarry (David), Julia Barr (Brooke) and Jacob Young (JR). The gang will re-create key moments from the past 41 years and also divulge off-camera secrets.

"The fans of 'All My Children' have such a special place in their hearts for these actors. They have become like members of their families," Michael Gold, president of promoter Celebrity Events Group, said in a statement. "This event will give fans a unique opportunity to get to know the actors and hear their stories."

Hey, and who knows? Maybe Susan Lucci (Erica Kane) will show. One can hope.

Tickets, $45-$75, are available at livenation.com.