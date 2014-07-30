Allison Williams cast as Peter Pan in 'Peter Pan Live'

NBC has its Peter Pan and her name is Marnie -- or that's who you probably know her as. Allison Williams is the one.

Just announced, and here are the canned quotes: Check out Williams' first ... amusing:

“I have wanted to play Peter Pan since I was about three years old, so this is a dream come true,” Williams said. "It’s such an honor to be a part of this adventure, and I’m very excited to get to work with this extraordinarily talented team. And besides,” added Williams, "what could go wrong in a live televised production with simultaneous flying, sword fighting and singing?"

“We couldn’t be happier that Allison Williams is our Peter Pan,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment. “She’s a lovely rising star on the award-winning show ‘Girls’ -- where she occasionally shows off her incredible vocal talent -- and we think she will bring the perfect blend of ‘boyish’ vulnerability and bravado to save the day against Christopher Walken’s powerful Captain Hook.”

"Allison Williams is a major find," said executive producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron. "She will reinvent the iconic role of Peter Pan with her wit, her warmth, her dynamic flying and her wonderful musical abilities. The score will be sung beautifully and introduced to a whole new generation of families."

The show arrives early December. Do you have to be told that Allison is the daughter of Brian -- but the obviously much more talented of the two?