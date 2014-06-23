AMC's 'TURN' gets a second season

AMC's "Turn" - which didn't get a whole lot of critical attention over its just-concluded 10-episode run but apparently more than enough of the viewer sort - just earned a second season.

The statement, via AMC chief Charlie Collier:

“Craig Silverstein, Barry Josephson [producers and creators] and a talented cast and crew delivered a truly distinctive and engaging premiere season. We look forward to continuing this revolutionary journey into season two. “AMC and its creative partners have a track record of nurturing programs we collectively believe in, patiently growing viewership and engagement over time. With ‘TURN,’ once again, we dive in with our partners to build upon this very promising first season.”

Based on the story of Revolutionary War spy Abe Woodhull of Setauket, AMC says the series attracted a respectable 2 million viewer average over its duration.