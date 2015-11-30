America Ferrera’s ‘Superstore,’ plus 5 more department store shows open for viewing

“Superstore,” an NBC comedy about workers at a big-box store, starring America Ferrera (“Ugly Betty”) and Ben Feldman (Ginsberg from “Mad Men”), gets a preview airing Nov. 30 on NBC before formally debuting Jan. 14. Here are five other TV series that featured characters who worked in big-box or department stores:

THE TWILIGHT ZONE (1960) In “After Hours,” one of the show’s most memorable episodes, Anne Francis played a woman who has a distressing experience shopping in a deserted department store. Fifty-five-year-old spoiler alert: She was really a mannequin who was allowed once a month to become a human being.

MANY HAPPY RETURNS (1964-65) John McGiver starred in this forgotten sitcom as the head of the complaint department at Krockmeyer’s department store.

ARE YOU BEING SERVED? (1972-85) Beloved British sitcom, whose reruns still air on PBS, about the misadventures of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s clothing department’s staff at Grace Brothers department store in London.

THE DREW CAREY SHOW (1995-2004) Carey starred as his namesake, the underpaid assistant personnel director of Cleveland’s Winfred-Louder department store.

CHUCK (2007-12) In this spy-spoof series, Chuck Bartowski (Zachary Levi) and most of the major characters work at the Burbank branch of the big-box store Buy More.