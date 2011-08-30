'America's Got Talent': 1-2 in Nielsens
'America's Got Talent" reigned on television for the week ending Sunday. Here are the top 10 prime-time network programs, according to Nielsen. Programs are ranked by millions of viewers.
1. AMERICA'S GOT TALENT
-- TUESDAY, NBC, 12.0
million
2. AMERICA'S GOT TALENT
-- WEDNESDAY, NBC, 11.1
4. NBC NFL PRESEASON,
NBC, 9.3
8.4
6. BIG BROTHER 13 --
THURSDAY, CBS, 8.1
7. 60 MINUTES, CBS, 8.1
8. BIG BROTHER 13 --
WEDNESDAY, CBS, 8.0
9. BIG BROTHER 13 --
SUNDAY, CBS, 7.9
10. NCIS (SPECIAL), CBS,
7.5