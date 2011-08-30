EntertainmentTV

'America's Got Talent': 1-2 in Nielsens

'America's Got Talent" reigned on television for the week ending Sunday. Here are the top 10 prime-time network programs, according to Nielsen. Programs are ranked by millions of viewers.

 

1. AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

-- TUESDAY, NBC, 12.0

million

2. AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

-- WEDNESDAY, NBC, 11.1

3. NCIS, CBS, 9.4

4. NBC NFL PRESEASON,

NBC, 9.3

5. NCIS: LOS ANGELES, CBS,

8.4

6. BIG BROTHER 13 --

THURSDAY, CBS, 8.1

7. 60 MINUTES, CBS, 8.1

8. BIG BROTHER 13 --

WEDNESDAY, CBS, 8.0

9. BIG BROTHER 13 --

SUNDAY, CBS, 7.9

10. NCIS (SPECIAL), CBS,

7.5

