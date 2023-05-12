'American Horror Story' filming in Huntington

Yes, that is a hit TV show filming on Wall Street in Huntington Friday, and yes, it's the 12th season of "American Horror Story," which has blocked off a major village thoroughfare through Saturday morning.

According to the fan site, AHS Zone, the show will film on "Wall Street between Main Street and Gerard Street," also "Huntington Town Lot #6 off Clinton Avenue between Gerard Street and Main Street." In addition, a pair of Facebook posts — including by a local restaurateur — also confirmed the show had taken over the street.

"It's the worst kept secret in Huntington," said Matthew Sanchez, owner of The Last Word at 13 Wall, who also said that production personnel had set up tables and other props outside his restaurant for a Friday night shoot.

An FX spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

Production on the 12th season (entitled "Delicate") has been complicated by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, which began May 2, and according to industry trade Deadline.com, production on another New York-based show, "Billions," was shut down for several hours last Thursday. "AHS," the website said, was "rumored" to have been shut down at Long Island City's Silvercup Studios by striking pickets, although the website said that filming had not stopped.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Moreover, this 12th season of "AHS" is something of a departure for the long-running show — an adaptation of a novel, Danielle Valentine's "Delicate Condition," which will be published Aug. 1. FX has not announced a start date except to say the show will arrive this summer.

Another departure: It stars Kim Kardashian, who appears in a rare dramatic role, joining "AHS'' regular Emma Roberts. (Indeed, there have been other reports of Kardashian sightings in and around town in recent days.)

According to its Amazon blurb, "Delicate Condition" is about a young woman struggling to conceive when "her doctor tells her she's had a miscarriage — except Anna [Roberts] is convinced she's still pregnant [because] she can feel the baby moving inside her, can see the strain it's taking on her weakening body. Vague warnings become direct threats as someone stalks her through the bleak ghost town of the snowy Hamptons. As her symptoms and sense of danger grow ever more horrifying, Anna can't help but wonder what exactly she's carrying inside of her … and why no one will listen when she says something is horribly, painfully wrong."

Think "Rosemary's Baby" with … well, with Kim Kardashian. (According to fan sites, she plays someone named "Tanya.")

Of note, producers have told proprietors along Wall Street that the show is being called "The Hamptons" — presumably a code name to disguise that other particularly famous show (with some particularly famous stars).