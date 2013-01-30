'American Idol' wins Nielsen's top 2 spots
Wednesday's "American Idol" was the most-watched program for the week ending Jan. 27, according to Nielsen. Here are the week's ten most-watched programs, ranked by millions of viewers.
1. "American Idol" (Wednesday), Fox, 16.07 million.
2. "American Idol" (Thursday), Fox, 15.65
3. "NCIS," CBS, 12.86.
4. Pro Football: Pro Bowl, NBC, 12.16
5. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 11.93
6. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 11.84
7. "60 Minutes," CBS, 11.65
8. "2 Broke Girls," CBS, 11.56
9. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 11.49
10. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS, 11.46