EntertainmentTV

'American Idol' wins Nielsen's top 2 spots

"American Idol" judges, from left, Mariah Carey, Keith Urban and...

"American Idol" judges, from left, Mariah Carey, Keith Urban and Nicki Minaj attend the Fox Winter TCA Tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. (Jan. 16, 2013) Credit: AP

Wednesday's "American Idol" was the most-watched program for the week ending Jan. 27, according to Nielsen. Here are the week's ten most-watched programs, ranked by millions of viewers.

1. "American Idol" (Wednesday), Fox, 16.07 million.

2. "American Idol" (Thursday), Fox, 15.65

3. "NCIS," CBS, 12.86.

4. Pro Football: Pro Bowl, NBC, 12.16

5. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 11.93

6. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 11.84

7. "60 Minutes," CBS, 11.65

8. "2 Broke Girls," CBS, 11.56

9. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 11.49

10. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS, 11.46

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?