'American Idol' wins Nielsen's top 2 spots

Wednesday's "American Idol" was the most-watched program for the week ending Jan. 27, according to Nielsen. Here are the week's ten most-watched programs, ranked by millions of viewers.

1. "American Idol" (Wednesday), Fox, 16.07 million.

2. "American Idol" (Thursday), Fox, 15.65

3. "NCIS," CBS, 12.86.

4. Pro Football: Pro Bowl, NBC, 12.16

5. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 11.93

6. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 11.84

7. "60 Minutes," CBS, 11.65

8. "2 Broke Girls," CBS, 11.56

9. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 11.49

10. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS, 11.46