Anastos moved off of WNYW 10 p.m. slot

Anastos moved off WNYW 10 p.m. slot

WNYW/5 announced a major shake-up Thursday, pushing Ernie Anastos, right, off the 10 p.m. news, while moving "Good Day New York" anchor Greg Kelly to the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts, Newsday's Verne Gay reports. Meanwhile, Dave Price -- erstwhile Channel 5 weatherman who left for WCBS/2 -- will return to Channel 5 as co-anchor of "GDNY." "It's great to come home," he said of the move, effective Monday. Anastos will remain anchor of the 5 p.m. newscast, and will produce more "Positively Ernie" specials, per a spokeswoman.