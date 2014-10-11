Every episode of 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' now on YouTube

Time for a ’90s spook-fest.

Every episode of the original Nickelodeon horror series “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” is now available on YouTube.

A Reddit user shared this discovery Wednesday, much to the delight of many a ’90s kid.

The beloved, nightmare-inducing TV series aired between 1992 and 1996 in the United States on Nickelodeon. At the time, it struck just the right amount of fear in the hearts of its adolescent viewers. Each episode unfolded around a campfire as a meeting of the Midnight Society, in which kids met to share their scariest ghost stories.

Of course, being a kids’ show, just about every episode ended on a happy note. But let’s be honest, that ghoulish leprechaun doll in the show’s stormy opening sequence was truly terrifying.

As Halloween approaches, it's a great time to revisit these chilling tales from our youth or perhaps introduce the series to a new audience.