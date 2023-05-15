'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood marries political strategist Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood, who starred in "The Bachelor" season 23 in 2019 before publicly revealing he was gay, married political strategist Jordan C. Brown in Napa Valley, California, over the weekend.

“The Brown-Underwoods [heart emoji] May 13th 2023,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post Sunday, along with four wedding photos from People magazine.

On Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, Brown, 40, posted several candid snapshots and videos, including footage of the wedding guests dancing the Hora with the newlyweds up on chairs. “I've never been more sure about something,” Underwood, 31, told People. “He has the biggest heart and he's such a good friend to all of the people in his life. He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes. It was one of the first things that I noticed about him."

Former “Bachelor”-franchise host Chris Harrison commented on the joint Instagram, “Congratulations my friend. Loved celebrating with you both all … night. Just a spectacular celebration of your love.”

On Monday, Underwood posted a compilation of images from the weekend's nuptials alongside the caption: "peace. what a wild few years leading to the most perfect weekend with our friends and families. thank you for the love and support."