LI wedding planner will handle nuptials for 'Bachelorette' star Rachel Lindsay

Season 13 "The Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay has announced her wedding plans, with Long Island event planner Michael Russo handling the nuptials.

"O-M-G It's happening!" attorney Lindsay, 33, posted on Instagram and Facebook with a photo of herself and Russo. Russo's own posting of the same picture geotagged the location as "Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek" in Lindsay's native Dallas.

With a checkmark emoji next to the words "Wedding planner," Lindsay went on to say, "Thank you @mikierusso for making me a bride! I'm beyond excited. I cant wait to take you all along this journey and share details with you."

Referring to fiance Bryan Abasolo, a Miami chiropractor in his late 30s who she selected in her season finale, Lindsay added, "Countdown to making RnB official," along with hashtag "#summer2019."

Lindsay later told "Entertainment Tonight" the wedding would occur in "the latter part of summer. I haven't announced the official date yet. … It will be a destination wedding in a warmer location, closer to Colombia, where Bryan's from, but it's not in Colombia."

She added her initial plans had changed. "I am doing things a little different than I thought … I wanted a 50 person wedding. We're already at 150!" she said. "I'm not going to have bridesmaids — maybe [just] my sisters," she added. "I'm 33, so at this point, I would have like, 15 bridesmaids, and it's just too much. So I will say that there'll be bachelorette-maids for the party."

"ET" said Lindsay had chosen a Randi Rahm wedding gown, as had former "Bachelorette" star Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum, who married the Roslyn-raised J.P. Rosenbaum.

Rahm, Lindsay said, "did the dress that I met the guys in the first night [and] she designed the dress that Bryan proposed to me in, so it only makes sense that that's who I go with to design my wedding dress that I'm walking down the aisle to Bryan in," Lindsay detailed, saying her fitting would be in New York.

Celebrity event-planner Russo, 39, who was born and raised in Smithtown and now lives in Babylon, posted the same photo on his social media, writing, "#Bachelorette to #BRIDE Meet my new #bride @therachlindsay we're going to have a blast planning this #wedding doll! will take it easy on our #groom."

Russo began his career in the floral business and first made his mark in July 2004 planning the wedding of former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D'Amato. Two months later he became a celebrity wedding planner almost overnight with the Oheka Castle marriage of *NSYNC singer Joey Fatone and Kelly Baldwin.

Abasolo has not commented publicly on Lindsay's announcement.