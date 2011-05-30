Bette Midler signs for HBO's Spector film

Bette Midler has been cast opposite Al Pacino in HBO Films' Phil Spector TV movie.

The singer-actress will play Linda Kenney Baden, a defense attorney who represented the producer during his first trial for murder.

Also joining the cast of the telefilm -- written and directed by Academy Award nominee David Mamet ("Wag the Dog") -- is Jeffrey Tambor ("Arrested Development"), who will play Bruce Cutler, an attorney on Spector's defense team.

Barry Levinson is on board to executive produce the film, which is in development and revolves around the relationship between Spector and Baden.

Midler's last TV series gig was for CBS in 2000-01 with "Bette," a sitcom in which she played herself. Sixteen of the series' 18 episodes aired.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

-- The Hollywood Reporter