Eddie Murphy returns to iconic role in 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' trailer 

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” starring Roosevelt-raised comedy icon Eddie Murphy, will debut this summer, said streamer Netflix on Thursday, as it released an online trailer and the first plot details for the long-gestating fourth movie of that franchise.

The action-comedy, the first since “Beverly Hills Cop III” in 1994, finds Detroit police detective Axel Foley (Murphy) back in the titular Los Angeles enclave of the rich and famous. After the life of his daughter Jane (Taylour Paige) is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner, Det. Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), along with his old Beverly Hills PD pals Lt. Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Sgt. John Taggart (John Ashton). Together, they work to uncover a conspiracy appearing to involve Capt. Cade Grant (new-to-the-cast Kevin Bacon).

Previously announced to reprise their roles are Paul Reiser as Detroit police detective Jeffrey Friedman and Bronson Pinchot as the unpredictable comic relief, Serge.

“I almost admire you,” Bacon’s Grant tells Foley ominously as the trailer opens. “Still on these streets. Runnin’ and gunnin.’ I'm just amazed it doesn't get to you.” He later adds bitterly, “We put our lives on the line everyday, and for what?” Retorts Foley, “It comes with the job if you're doing it right.”

Elsewhere, Reiser’s Friedman cautions Foley to watch himself out west. “I'm gonna be fine!” Foley assures. “They love me in Beverly Hills!” Cut to Gordon-Levitt at a police-precinct desk, asking Foley with a chuckle, “You ever read your own file? Shootouts, disturbing the peace — it's a lot!”

Amid gunplay, explosions and a helicopter flying low amid cars on a city street, we see Foley explaining by phone to Friedman that he’s been arrested “twice, but I broke out.” The trailer ends with Rosewood and Taggart in a police vehicle with Foley, asking how many people he has managed to tick off so far. Foley protests he’s offended no one. His two plainclothes friends scoff at that suggestion.

Murphy late last month unofficially announced the summer time frame during a red-carpet premiere for his current Prime Video movie, “Candy Cane Lane.”