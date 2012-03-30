Beyond TV: Cast call for MTV's 'Made'

GET 'MADE' MTV creates big changes in young people's lives in its long-running docuseries "Made," now seeking college students ready to overcome challenges this fall season. Details on submitting casting videos at madecasting.mtv.com.

'BIG C' PANEL Laura Linney leads a panel on her Showtime comedy, "The Big C," at Manhattan's 92nd Street Y, April 9 at 8 p.m., alongside her co-stars and show runner Jenny Bicks. Later 92Y panels include the April 27 appearance by Jeremy Irons of Showtime's "The Borgias." Info at 92y.org.

NEW CBS COP DRAMA Preview CBS' new "NYC 22" (premiering April 15) with a cast-crew panel at Manhattan's Paley Center for Media, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. Series stars Terry Kinney, Adam Goldberg and Leelee Sobieski are among those scheduled to attend. More at paleycenter.org/events.

SHOWTIME FOR EVERYBODY Well, the series premieres of three hot shows for everybody. Even nonsubscribers can see what the fuss is about with Showtime's "Nurse Jackie," "The Big C" and "The Borgias" (all returning April 8). The introductory episode of each is available free on-demand via many cable providers, iTunes and also online at youtube.com/showtime and sho.com/preview.