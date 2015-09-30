Beyond TV: Comic Con previews new TV shows

NYC COMIC CON! Fandom gathers at Manhattan's Javits Center starting Thursday, Oct. 8, for four days of fantasy fun. Among upcoming TV shows being presented: Fox's revival of "The X-Files," Starz's "Ash vs. Evil Dead," TBS' Rashida Jones comedy "Angie Tribeca," TNT's spy series "Legends," USA's "Colony," ABC Family's "Shadowhunters," and from WGN America (coming to Optimum in 2016), the thriller "Underground." Details at newyorkcomiccon.com (Enjoy live streaming on three channels! Click site's Events tab and choose #NYCCLive.)

WAIT, HOW MANY YEARS? Larry David started playing Larry David 15 years ago in HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (Oct. 15, 2000). The cabler salutes the creator-star's anniversary by spotlighting streaming episodes all month on HBO Go and HBO Now . . . It's almost five decades since the debut of NBC's enduring daytime drama (Nov. 8, 1965), as chronicled in the new book "Days of Our Lives 50 Years," detailing supercouples, shocking twists and pop culture firsts. Cast members attend a Manhattan book signing Oct. 27 at Barnes & Noble's Fifth Avenue location. Info at stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2234