Beyond TV: 'The Art of Televised Baseball'

IT'S NOT PITCHERS AND CATCHERS, BUT . . . A discussion about "The Art of Televised Baseball" might tide over Mets fans until spring training starts. SNY director Bill Webb and executive producer Curt Gowdy Jr. talk about their craft Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria. The just-renovated and expanded facility has installed a standing display that re-creates a TV control room where visitors can see and hear Webb directing a Mets game. Info at movingimage.us.

'TRUE BLOOD' COMICS CONTINUE HBO's vampire sensation starts a new saga next month, not on TV but in comic book form, with a new six-issue arc from TV series actor Michael McMillian (Rev. Steve Newlin) and writer Marc Andreyko. IDW Publishing also will be releasing a hardcover edition of its first six-issue "True Blood" story arc, "All Together Now," including bonus content. More at idwpublishing.com.