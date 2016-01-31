Big stars in Super Bowl 50 ads: Amy Schumer, Alec Baldwin, Odell Beckham Jr., more

This year’s Super Bowl commercials will feature a bevy of celebrities including Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer, Serena Williams and Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. In addition, commercials from several major first-time advertisers, including Amazon.com, will appear on CBS’ broadcast.

The net result is a bounty for CBS, which charged just under $5 million per commercial for about 70 national commercials, grossing over $350 million for Sunday’s game, a Super Bowl record. CBS has withheld a handful of commercials for last-minute sales that could exceed $5 million per 30-second spot, according to reports.

As for those celebrities, Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart will turn up for Hyundai; Liam Neeson for LG Electronics; Christopher Walken for Kia Optima (one ad is titled “Walken Closet”); Steven Tyler for Skittles, and paralympic snowboarder Amy Purdy for Toyota, which will be back in the game for a fourth year straight.

BMW’s Mini — as part of its ongoing “Defy Labels” campaign starring Abby Wambach, T-Pain, Randy Johnson, Tony Hawk and Harvey Keitel — has already pre-released its Serena Williams spot, which features the tennis star discussing her life and style.

But Budweiser may boast some of the biggest celebrities — not counting the famed Clydesdales, which of course will be back in some commercials. Rockville Centre-raised Schumer and Seth Rogen will star in at least one commercial and already star in one pre-released tease — an amusing one — featuring both stars in various states of undress, wrapping with this: “You ready? You know it!”

NFL star Beckham will appear in a commercial for Buick’s new convertible, Cascada. It’s Buick’s first appearance on a Super Bowl broadcast even though its corporate parent, General Motors, has been a longtime sponsor.

Another Super Bowl standout, Snickers, which last year gave us Danny Trejo as Marcia Brady — once seen, never forgotten even if we try — will also return with a star-driven spot, although “who” remains an alluring mystery. A tease has been released, titled “Happy Birthday, Mr. Super Bowl.” It’s a takeoff on Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” serenade on May 19, 1962.

Amazon’s spots, which star Baldwin, Missy Elliott and Dan Marino, is part of a campaign to boost Amazon Echo, the wireless speaker and voice command device that launched over the summer.

Also of note in the high-end electronics category, LG Electronics — another first-time Super Bowl advertiser — will feature an ad produced by Ridley Scott, who directed the most memorable ad in Super Bowl history— for the Apple MacIntosh, which aired during CBS’ telecast of Super Bowl XVIII on Jan. 22, 1984. His son, Jake, will direct this commercial, for the company’s new line of OLED (organic light-emitting diode) TV sets.

Acura, which sat out last year, has already released its gameday ad for the NSX supercar (top model price: $206,000). Accompanied to a 30-second wail from David Lee Roth and Van Halen’s “Runnin’ With The Devil” — conveying either excitement or sticker shock — this one is full of high-gloss visuals and no voiceover.