Bill Clinton, Jimmy Kimmel discuss Roswell aliens (like, from outerspace)

Good, funny, interesting and somewhat loopy Jimmy Kimmel interview with Bill Clinton on last night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live." What we learned: the 42nd president says there were no aliens that he is aware of during his tenure, but that doesn't mean they don't exist. My question: If there are no aliens then what the heck is that thing in the Roswell museum? (See above.) Answer me THAT, Mr. President.

