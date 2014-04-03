EntertainmentTV

Bill Clinton, Jimmy Kimmel discuss Roswell aliens (like, from outerspace)

Children eye a model of an alien on display at the International UFO Museum and Research Center in Roswell, N.M., on June 9, 1997. Credit: AP

By Verne Gay

Good, funny, interesting and somewhat loopy Jimmy Kimmel interview with Bill Clinton on last night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live."  What we learned: the 42nd president says there were no aliens that he is aware of during his tenure, but that doesn't mean they don't exist. My question: If there are no aliens then what the heck is that thing in the Roswell museum? (See above.) Answer me THAT, Mr. President.

(App readers, watch the video here: http://bit.ly/1jEVf95. Unfortunately, this content is unavailable on mobile phones.)

