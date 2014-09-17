Bill Hader - maybe Stefon - back to 'SNL' Oct. 11

Bill Hader - gone from "Saturday Night Live" since 2013, and yes, the absence has been keenly felt - is coming home, for a day. He'll host the Oct. 11 edition of "Saturday Night Live," with Hozier as musical guest. Hader has had a successful post-"SNL" run, currently starring in the well-reviewed "The Skeleton Twins," with Kristen Wiig, Ty Burrell, and Luke Wilson. Will Stefon make an appearance on Oct. 11? (Please . . . do we really have to ask?)