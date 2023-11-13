'Blue Bloods' 14th season premiere date announced

The 14th season of “Blue Bloods” will start on Feb. 16, CBS announced Monday. The network revealed its entire 2024 prime-time schedule following delays in all networks’ scripted programming due to the now-concluded writers and actors strikes.

The police-family drama starring Tom Selleck remains in its traditional Friday 10 p.m. slot. Since Sept. 29, CBS has run polled fan-favorite episodes from the series’ 13 seasons so far. The new season has not yet begun filming.

Produced in Brooklyn, “Blue Bloods” has a large Long island following and has shot on location in municipalities including Bayville and Oyster Bay, and at locales including Youngs Farm in Old Brookville and Republic Airport in East Farmingdale.

In an Instagram post Friday, co-star Donnie Wahlberg posted a video snippet of himself on set from a previous production time frame, set to the opening of “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell. “Thank you for your patience,” the actor wrote. “It’s about that time again. Can’t wait to be back with the most amazing cast & crew on TV! #BlueBloods Season 14, here we come. #thankful #Brooklyn Let’s Go!”

In April, shortly after the show was renewed for a 14th season — with what trade reports said could be up to 25% salary cuts by the cast and producers in order to keep hundreds of crew members employed — Wahlberg told People magazine, "I love ‘Blue Bloods,’ and I think if there weren't a season 14, the loyal fans of the show would be very, very outraged.” He added, "If the show were to go away without [the audience] having a proper sendoff … I think they would be mortified."

The long-running series stars Selleck as second-generation NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, patriarch of a family including his two sons (Wahlberg, Will Estes) and a grandson (Will Hochman) on the force, his daughter (Bridget Moynahan) in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and his retired commissioner father (Len Cariou).

Other scripted series on CBS’ 2024 schedule include the sitcoms “The Neighborhood” and “Bob ♥ Abishola” and the forensic procedurals “NCIS” season 21 and “NCIS: Hawai’i” season 3 on Feb. 12; the network’s three “FBI” franchise shows on Feb. 13; the comedies “Young Sheldon,” “Ghosts” and “So Help Me Todd” on Feb. 15; and “S.W.A.T.” and “Fire Country” on Feb. 16.