Here's what to expect when 'Blue Bloods' returns on Feb. 16

The 14th and final season of CBS’ “Blue Bloods” opens Feb. 16 with part one of a two-part episode that finds NYPD Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) embedded dangerously undercover and Det. Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), investigating a homicide with personal ties.

Additionally, Dylan Walsh returns for his 13th episode as New York City Mayor Peter Chase, and guest star Malik Yoba is back as Darryl Reid, Danny’s old partner, who in a 2015 episode was found to have planted evidence years before in order to obtain a murder conviction.

“Loyalty,” written by Ian Biederman and directed by Alex Zakrzewski, sees Jamie, the youngest child of second-generation NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), continue his assignment with the Field Intelligence Unit, going undercover with a human trafficking ring. Meanwhile, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), the eldest sibling, and Baez probe a murder somehow connected to Danny’s former detective partner.

On other fronts, Commissioner Reagan grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase on a policy decision, while Officer “Eddie” Marie Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray), Jamie’s wife, is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson.

“About to sit down with the family for dinner! Who’s hungry for more Blue Bloods?” Wahlberg wrote on Instagram over the weekend, posting an on-set image of himself and six other cast members around the Sunday-dinner table that ends each episode. Included is 84-year-old Len Cariou, who returns as Frank’s retired NYPD Commissioner father, Henry Reagan.

Produced in Brooklyn, “Blue Bloods” has a large Long island following and has shot on location in municipalities including Bayville and Oyster Bay and at locales including Youngs Farm in Old Brookville and Republic Airport in East Farmingdale.

This past April, the show was renewed for a 14th season with what trade reports said could be up to 25% salary cuts by the cast and producers in order to keep hundreds of crew members employed. The final season, whose start was delayed by the actors' and writers' strikes, will air in two parts, with the second half premiering in the fall.

